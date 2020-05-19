Some Florida theme parks hope to reopen by this weekend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Disney World isn’t the only theme park in Florida hoping to reopen soon.

As fans across the country wait to hear when the Disney park will reopen its doors, several of the sunshine state’s smaller parks have also been working towards that goal. While a reopening date for Disney World hasn’t been announced yet, these smaller parks are hoping to reopen this week.

Representatives from Gatorland, Fun Spot America and ICON Park met with the members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force this week, Fox 35 reports. The theme park reps specifically met with the Bringing Back Tourism group to begin working on guidelines for reopening.

Fun Spot America reportedly hopes to reopen this Friday, while Gatorland hopes to reopen this Saturday. ICON Park has not yet set a date.

“Those of us in the hospitality industry are uniquely qualified to handle this well,” president and CEO of ICON Park Chris Jaskiewicz told Fox 35. “We are already trained for excellence. We’re in the world’s most competitive hospitality market. To succeed in Orlando, we all have to be excellent at safety, fast at adaptability. And with a disciplined process, that is what we do and that is what we’ll continue to do in the face of this challenge.”

Members of the task force will reportedly prepare a list of guidelines for the parks to reopen and if the rest of the group accepts these guidelines, it will vote to recommend to Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County that the parks be allowed to reopen.