Disney visitors will 'assume all risks' related to coronavirus exposure upon reopening of Disney Springs, disclaimer notes

Enter at your own risk, Disney fans.

Disney World has issued a couple of disclaimers for guests planning to visit Disney Springs when it begins its phased reopening on May 20, one of which appears to indicate that Disney Parks is absolved of all liability for anyone infected with coronavirus during their trip.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” reads a “COVID-19 Warning” posted to the Disney Springs website.

“By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

The disclaimers were posted to Disney’s website the same weekend that Disney World revealed its latest details concerning the reopening of Disney Springs, the outdoor shopping and dining district formerly known as Downtown Disney.

“Rest assured, there is plenty of magic awaiting you at Disney Springs — it just may feel a bit different than before,” wrote Matt Simon, the vice president of Disney Springs, in a Disney Parks Blog post shared on Saturday.

Among the things that “may feel a bit different,” the blog confirmed there would be limited parking options and limited entrances, as well as reduced capacity limits, to control the traffic and flow of guests. There will also be temperature screenings at the four available Disney Springs entrances. Those with temperatures above 100.4 degrees F will be directed to another location for rescreening; if they measure above 100.4 degrees again, they, and their party, will be denied admittance.

Once inside the park, all guests over the age of 3 will be required to wear masks. They will also be subjected to new physical-distancing protocols, some of which will be indicated by ground markings of physical barriers. Those shopping or dining inside Disney Springs are also encouraged to opt for cashless transactions when possible.

“Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations,” the blog post reads.

Most of the measures implemented at the reopening of Disney Springs mirror those in place at the recently reopened Shanghai Disneyland, which resumed operations on May 11. Ahead of its reopening, Dr. Pam Hymel, the chief medical officer for Disney Parks, had said in an official blog post that Shanghai Disneyland’s reopening was “an encouraging sign for Disney parks and retail locations all over the world.”