Florida flyer sparks debate after showing '30 pre-board' Southwest passengers in wheelchairs

A flight passenger took to social media to share a photo of fellow flyers using wheelchairs during the pre-boarding process, sparking a debate among travelers.

The X user captioned the post, "Typical @SouthwestAir flight to Florida!"

"I counted 30 pre-boards needing wheelchair assistance. When we get off the plane 28 of them walk off," the post continued.

X users took to the comments section to discuss their thoughts on some flyers only using wheelchairs when they board, and not to deplane.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS DEBATE ‘SEAT SWITCHES’ ON PLANES AS ONE REFUSES TO SWAP WITH OLDER WOMAN

"Just bc [because] they walk on/off plane doesn’t mean they don’t need assistance or can walk the distance through the terminal to the gate," one comment said.

One X user said, "most of them are elders. ambulatory wheelchairs ease their way to gates or exits. back pain, knee pain, recent surgeries, chronic pain, disabilities, any of those things can require them some help even if they can walk."

"Walking off a plane is a completely different matter than walking thru an entire airport. Many people can manage a few yards but not hundreds of yards," added another.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

A user commented, "sitting for an extended period of time means that you can probably walk for a little bit longer than getting there."

"Buddy, some wheelchair users are able to walk short distances. They are called ambulatory wheelchair users. I, myself, am supposed to use walking aids. I’m just stubborn," commented one.

Another said, "most people assume incorrectly that wheelchair users can’t stand up."

Southwest Airlines responded to the user’s post and apologized.

"We're sorry for any disappointment… We appreciate your feedback and hope to create more pleasant memories with you next time," Southwest's comment said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the X user and to Southwest Airlines for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A similar occurrence took place in Fort Lauderdale in 2023 as an X user claimed to witness 20 passengers requesting wheelchair assistance, FOX Business reported.

"Pre-boarding scam at @SouthwestAir 20 passengers boarding using a wheelchair and probably only three need one to deplane," the user wrote in the post, which included a photo of passengers sitting in wheelchairs.

The post also showed an image of several individuals sitting in wheelchairs.

According to the user’s feed, the flight was canceled, and the user had the same experience.

The user claimed that 14 people on the rebooked flight requested wheelchairs, but only six used them to deplane.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS SOUND OFF OVER VIRAL MIDDLE-SEAT BOOKING HACK AND MORE AIR TRAVEL DEBATES

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that he sees more passengers requesting wheelchairs on Southwest Airlines than on any other airline.

"Not coincidentally, there's a greater benefit to doing so with Southwest, where seating is first-come, first-served. Boarding early gets you access to a better seat on board," said Leff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "There are only so many contract workers assisting with wheelchairs at each airport, so frivolous requests hurt those with a real need. Those passengers find themselves waiting longer to deplane, or waiting on the jetbridge for a wheelchair to show up."