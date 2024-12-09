Mysterious 'ding' sounds heard on airplanes might not mean what you think

As you're sitting on the plane and waiting for take off, your airline pilot could activate a "ding" sound mid-flight, but what does that sound really mean?

In a now-viral video garnering nearly 10 million views, an American Airlines pilot shared insight into what these mysterious "dings" refer to.

Known as Captain Steve on TikTok, who posts under the handle @captainsteeeve, shared a video discussing the meaning behind the "dings" and the significance of the number times you hear the sound go off.

"So, you're sitting in the back of the airplane and you hear [a ding]. And you think hmm is that a random ding, is there a purpose behind that ding?," Captain Steve can be heard saying in his video. "Well, the answer is yes."

The pilot went on to explain that he chimes the flight crew three separate times during the flight, and each chime has its own meaning.

The first solo ding you hear is as the plane is being "taxied" out, which is soon followed by the announcement telling flight attendants to prepare for departure.

"Shortly after that, I'm cleared for takeoff, and when I'm cleared to go on to the runway and take off, I turn that no smoking sign on and off, and I give them a ding," the pilot said.

"That's their final warning. Take a seat. We're about to take off."

He then gives the flight crew another chime when they are flying through the 10,000-feet mark, alerting them that it is safe to get up and begin service.

The third and final "ding" takes place on the descent.

Captain Steve said that as the plane makes its descent through 10,000 feet, he gives flight attendants one last chime to let them know "[they've] only got a few minutes left to get everything cleaned up and put away because we're about to land now. "

Social media users in the comments section shared their personal thoughts behind what the "dings" meant, with many of them admitting that they didn't realize there was any specific rhyme of reason to the noise.

"I just figured it was none of my business," one user commented.

"I thought it was someone requesting service from the flight attendant. The more you know," another TikTok creator shared.

"Also a nervous flyer here. I appreciate knowing this! I absolutely associate those dings with 'seatbelts!! It's about to get bumpy!!,'" one user added.

Others appeared amazed that the "ding" sound coming from the pilots was made by turning the "no smoking" sign on and off.

"You would think with as advanced as airplanes [are] there would be a designated ding switch labeled ding," another commented.

Apparently, not all "dings" are alike. In fact, depending on the airline you fly with, the chimes or the amount of times you hear a chime in a row, might mean something else.

A major airline pilot gave more insight into what the different "dings" mean for flight.

"Each airline uses that feature differently, but similarly, we use announcements to have the flight attendants prepare for takeoff and landing," the pilot, who requested her name be omitted for privacy reasons, told Fox News Digital.

She went on to say that the airline she works for has a button with a "double chime" that is sent as a way of notifying the aircraft crew that it's time to make a "10,000-feet announcement."

That briefing also serves as a notice that the flight attendants can get up.

The pilot also noted that the double chime is used by the captain a second time to alert the crew that they are close to landing and should return to their jump seats soon.

Another major airline pilot who flies in the U.S. told Fox News Digital that "the dings" are just one way of communicating.

"Most often, we will chime the onboard intercom to speak directly with them back and forth for greatest clarity," said the pilot.

While the various "ding" sounds may present themselves differently, the purpose behind the noise is to keep everyone safe.

"I am very impressed with our safety culture," he continued.

"We are encouraged to be very proactive about protecting passengers and flight attendants from turbulence injuries."

Fox News Digital reached out to the pilot on TikTok, Captain Steve, for comment.