Flight attendant flips upside-down, closes overhead compartment with her heels in viral video

Talk about using your head…or feet, rather.

A flight attendant has gone viral after proving not only her acrobatic skills, but her dexterity, by closing the plane’s overhead cabinets using her feet. Luckily she had her shoes on at the time, unlike some passengers.

Lindsey O’Brien, 35, was on a plane in Philadelphia, Penn., in June. She told South West News Service she and a colleague were waiting on board in between flights when her coworker wanted to try to flip upside down using the armrests of the chair, and close the four open overhead bins using nothing but her feet.

"I used to do yoga and I was a cheerleader growing up so my core is pretty strong and I had to see if I could do it,” O’Brien told the outlet after her friend “wanted to try the move.”

The woman, who has been a flight attendant for than six years said it was much harder than she makes it seem in the short clip.

"Every time I did it one bin wouldn't close, we wanted me to close four at once,” she said, adding it took about 20 tries before she managed to get them all closed.

In the video, O’Brien is seen wearing her uniform – she did not want to share what airline she worked for – and then using her arm strength to flip herself upside down, gripping the armrests. She then raises her legs and pushes the bins closed while wearing her heels.

O’Brien explained she and her coworkers always wear masks while around passengers or at the airport, but “this was just a rare occasion when we could kick back and just have some fun” during the difficult time of working during the pandemic.

The woman’s impressive moves seemed to be much better received than another time a flight attendant attempted to do something different with the overhead bins on a plane.

Last year, a Southwest flight attendant was spotted greeting customers from inside one of the bins.

However, her attempt at making passengers laugh apparently left them “perplexed” instead.