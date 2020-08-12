Video of airplane passenger receiving barefoot massage creeps out social media

There aren’t enough feet between these two for proper social distancing.

New footage on social media shows two passengers on an airplane engaging in some unusual behavior. The woman appears to be giving a foot massage to a man seated behind, who has stuck his bare foot up the aisle to reach her.

The footage was uploaded to the Instagram account PassengerShaming, which shares photos and videos of passengers doing odd or gross things on planes. Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 480,000 times and has received over 3,000 comments.

Not surprisingly, most Instagram users did not think this was appropriate behavior for an airplane.

“Stuff like this should be characterized as terrorism,” wrote one user. Many others hoped that the two passengers knew each other and weren't just strangers who met on the plane.

Of course, there were also plenty of jokes about the situation.

“Is this an add-on, to be purchased at checkout,” joked one user. Another added, “Hopefully she is using Hand Sani-Toe-zer.” One user simply wrote, “Toe-vid 19.” Another asked, “Is that before or after she clipped his toenails?”

Others, however, were simply grossed out by the footage.

One comment read, “Oh no just no no no!!!!! All the nopes that ever noped in Nopeland!”

“I literally screamed as I saw this,” added another.

“If my husband is ever able to convince me to do this just put me out of my misery,” added another user, who was just one of several who seemed somewhat jealous. Another user asked, “How can I find someone to do this for me on my flights?”

“Why are people grossed out? That’s love right there,” another user replied.

Another user pointed out, “I mean- she’s got the mask on. What else do you want?”