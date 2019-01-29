Fire rips through Princess Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas

A fire broke out Monday night at Princess Cays, a resort on Princess Cruises’ private island in Eleuthera, Bahamas, the liner confirmed to Fox News.

U.S. COAST GUARD MEDEVACS ELDERLY CARNIVAL CRUISE PASSENGER OFF SHIP AFTER FALL

The cruise company said the fire began around 11 p.m. Monday and “encompassed several buildings on the south side of the island” for about an hour before it was extinguished by local firefighters.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation,” the statement read.

Several recordings of the fire were posted on YouTube by the Bahamas Press, showing the severity of the flames, which seemingly blocked a path and burned down trees in the distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No guests were on the island at the time and no injuries from the fire were reported.

There were also no guest-facing facilities impacted by the blaze, except several public restrooms, the company said.

Princess Cruises -- owned by the Carnival Corporation -- is currently looking into how the fire will impact future cruises.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority. Any impact to future Princess ship calls is currently being assessed," the statement read.