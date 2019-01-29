U.S. Coast Guard medevacs elderly Carnival Cruise passenger off ship after fall

An elderly woman was medevaced off a Carnival Cruise Lines ship about 55-miles east of Savannah, Ga., Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The unidentified woman was rescued at 9:15 p.m., nearly five hours after the ship left Charleston, S.C. The Carnival Ecstasy was embarking on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard reported the woman suffered a head injury from the fall and required medical assistance.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was sent to rescue the woman. She was transported to the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah around 10:20 p.m.

Carnival Cruise confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News.

"Earlier this week, while the Carnival Ecstasy was sailing on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas, a guest requiring immediate medical attention was debarked from the vessel and taken to a shoreside medical facility for further evaluation and treatment. The ship is scheduled to its homeport of Charleston on Thursday," the statement read.

The woman's condition has not been reported.