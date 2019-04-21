Fight involving up to 300 teenagers breaks out at Worlds of Fun amusement park

Authorities were called to Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday night after a brawl involving up to 300 people reportedly broke out.

The fight, which involved mostly teenagers, occurred around 9 p.m. outside Camp Snoopy, according to local reports.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene after an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy reported several large fights happening.

Worlds of Fun officials said in a statement that local and park authorities broke up the altercation and removed those involved from the park.

No one involved in the altercation was arrested, though some citations were issued. No one was reported injured.

Police officers do not know at this time what led up to the fights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.