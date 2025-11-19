Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Father and son's metal detecting trip uncovers historic artillery cache in Czech forest

Czech bomb squad removes 152 shells during two-day operation near Polish border

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A father and son recently stumbled across a massive cache of old artillery shells in Czech forest — triggering a two-day operation involving a bomb squad.

The Police of the Czech Republic said the discovery was reported by a 48-year-old father who went metal detecting with his son on Oct. 28. 

The pair were less than 1,000 feet away from the Czech-Polish border crossing in Bartošovice, nestled in the Orlické Mountains.

The father told officials that he had "found an object resembling ammunition in a forested area," according to the translation of a release issued on Oct. 31.

Once alerted, police officers were "immediately dispatched to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation," the statement read.

Split image of police car, machinery next to WWII finds

A father and son's metal detecting trip in the Czech Republic led police to uncover more than 150 old artillery shells. (Policie České republiky)

"The man explained that while recreationally metal detecting with his underage son, he had unearthed a suspicious metal object at a depth of about 30 centimeters," the police said in the press release.

"Because of the nature of the find, police called in a specialist bomb technician."

During the two-day search, a bomb disposal expert found a whopping 138 105 mm artillery shells, 14 75 mm shells and 5 cartridge cases.

All munitions were transported to a specialized storage facility in Ralsko, which is also home to a former military airport.

WWII ammo laid out on grass with police card

Authorities said the shells included both 105 mm and 75 mm rounds, along with several cartridge cases. (Policie České republiky)

As reported by Czech outlet České noviny, the artifacts likely date back to World War II.

"The police thank citizens who act responsibly in such situations, as their vigilance and prompt reporting allow experts to intervene safely, minimize risk and protect lives and property," the release said.

Authorities urged the public to act similarly if they encounter suspicious objects, especially if they're ammunition or explosives.

"Do not handle the object," police said. 

View of forested area where ammunition was found

Bomb disposal experts removed more than 150 artillery shells discovered near the Czech-Polish border in the Orlické Mountains. (Policie České republiky)

"Do not dig it up, move it or examine it."

"Keep a safe distance and warn others nearby [and] wait for police or a bomb technician to arrive."

The Orlické Mountains are situated between the Czech Republic and Poland — and the two countries have seen several archaeological discoveries in 2025.

View of WWII munitions

Czech officials reminded residents to stay alert and contact police if they uncover suspicious or explosive materials. (Policie České republiky)

Two hikers in the Czech Republic found a cache of gold items and other pieces of treasure earlier this spring — and the haul weighed fifteen pounds.

In Poland, a group of friends searching for WWII rockets also ended up finding a jackpot of ancient treasures.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

