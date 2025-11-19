Father and son's metal detecting trip uncovers historic artillery cache in Czech forest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son recently stumbled across a massive cache of old artillery shells in Czech forest — triggering a two-day operation involving a bomb squad.

The Police of the Czech Republic said the discovery was reported by a 48-year-old father who went metal detecting with his son on Oct. 28.

The pair were less than 1,000 feet away from the Czech-Polish border crossing in Bartošovice, nestled in the Orlické Mountains.

MAN FISHING WITH GRANDSON UNCOVERS MYSTERY WRECKAGE IN MUD FLATS, ARCHAEOLOGISTS INVESTIGATING

The father told officials that he had "found an object resembling ammunition in a forested area," according to the translation of a release issued on Oct. 31.

Once alerted, police officers were "immediately dispatched to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation," the statement read.

"The man explained that while recreationally metal detecting with his underage son, he had unearthed a suspicious metal object at a depth of about 30 centimeters," the police said in the press release.

"Because of the nature of the find, police called in a specialist bomb technician."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

During the two-day search, a bomb disposal expert found a whopping 138 105 mm artillery shells, 14 75 mm shells and 5 cartridge cases.

All munitions were transported to a specialized storage facility in Ralsko, which is also home to a former military airport.

As reported by Czech outlet České noviny, the artifacts likely date back to World War II.

"The police thank citizens who act responsibly in such situations, as their vigilance and prompt reporting allow experts to intervene safely, minimize risk and protect lives and property," the release said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Authorities urged the public to act similarly if they encounter suspicious objects, especially if they're ammunition or explosives.

"Do not handle the object," police said.

"Do not dig it up, move it or examine it."

"Keep a safe distance and warn others nearby [and] wait for police or a bomb technician to arrive."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The Orlické Mountains are situated between the Czech Republic and Poland — and the two countries have seen several archaeological discoveries in 2025.

Two hikers in the Czech Republic found a cache of gold items and other pieces of treasure earlier this spring — and the haul weighed fifteen pounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Poland, a group of friends searching for WWII rockets also ended up finding a jackpot of ancient treasures.