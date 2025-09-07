Expand / Collapse search
Archaeology

Man fishing with grandson uncovers mystery wreckage in mud flats, archaeologists investigating

A Florida man discovered wooden beams and purple glass remnants in shallow waters

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Archaeologists unearth remnants of British control of St. Augustine in 1700s Video

Archaeologists unearth remnants of British control of St. Augustine in 1700s

Andrea White, a city archaeologist in St. Augustine, Florida, spoke to Fox News Digital about the recent excavation of 18th-century British redoubts in the Sunshine State.

A Florida man recently stumbled across a wrecked vessel while fishing with his grandson – and he believes it could be as much as 150 years old.

Thomas Peterson, a self-described "Florida redneck," told FOX 13 Tampa Bay that he recently found what may be a 19th-century rum-runner.

He discovered the ship remains in Aripeka, a small community roughly 50 miles north of Tampa. The wreckage was found at low tide.

RESEARCHERS ACCIDENTALLY DISCOVER CIVIL WAR-ERA SHIPWRECK WHILE EXPLORING MURKY MIDWEST RIVER

"I look down and I see this boat has this green stuff going on…it's like shag carpet," Peterson recalled.

"My boys, they say it's a dock," he added. "I say no, it's not a dock, it's a boat. That's pretty cool that I found history."

Split image of Peterson speaking next to remains of wooden ship

Thomas Peterson, pictured at right, said he stumbled on ship remains while fishing with his grandson in Aripeka, Florida. (Thomas Peterson; FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Pictures show wooden beams and planks faintly visible in Aripeka's mud flats. The shallow water also revealed long, parallel timbers that suggest the presence of a boat or ship.

"I've been fishing out there for 10 years with my grandson," Peterson told the outlet. "He caught his first big redfish there."

WORKERS DISCOVER 18TH-CENTURY VESSEL WHILE INSTALLING PIPELINE IN MEDIEVAL 'GAME OF THRONES' CITY

The Hernando County resident believes the wreck could be a rum-runner, or a ship used to smuggle illegal liquor.

He found a purplish piece of glass at the site – possibly a remnant of a liquor bottle.

Wood visible on mud flats

Peterson described the find as "pretty cool," saying he believes he uncovered history in Florida waters. (Thomas Peterson via FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Peterson also believes it predates the Prohibition era, when rum-running flourished – making the ship's origin a mystery for now.

Local archaeologists are taking a look at the ship to verify its origin, FOX 13 reported – and then it will be handled by the state of Florida.

Peterson holding purple piece of glass

A purplish glass fragment was found at the site, possibly linked to old liquor bottles. (Thomas Peterson via FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Under Florida Statute 267.14, archaeological sites are protected for "public benefit" and can only be excavated by qualified archaeologists, anthropologists and historians.

Shipwrecks are exciting but relatively common discoveries, especially in coastal cities. 

Faintly visible wooden ship remains beneath shallow water

"My boys, they say it's a dock. I say no, it's not a dock, it's a boat," said Peterson. (Thomas Peterson via FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

Earlier this year, archaeologists discovered four 18th-century shipwrecks at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson, in North Carolina's Cape Fear region.

In April, a centuries-old shipwreck was found beneath a former fish market in Spain.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

