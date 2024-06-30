Small plane carrying 5 people crashes in New York: officials

A small plane crashed near Sidney, New York, on Sunday afternoon, according to transportation officials.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Delaware County after taking off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Five people were on the plane when it crashed, according to the FAA. Their conditions are unclear as of late Sunday night.

TWO KILLED AFTER PLANE CRASHES INTO COLORADO MOBILE HOME, SETTING TWO TRAILERS ABLAZE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The FAA is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation.