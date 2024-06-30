Expand / Collapse search
New York

Small plane carrying 5 people crashes in New York: officials

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Plane with 5 people onboard crashes in upstate New York

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed near Sidney, New York around 2 p.m. local time. (Credit - WICZ)

A small plane crashed near Sidney, New York, on Sunday afternoon, according to transportation officials.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Delaware County after taking off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Five people were on the plane when it crashed, according to the FAA. Their conditions are unclear as of late Sunday night.

A small plane crashed in New York

A single-engine Piper PA-46 carrying five people crashed near Sidney, New York, on Sunday. (WICZ)

Details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The FAA is assisting the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation.