Ancient temple undergoes renovations to prevent earthquake damage

Many travelers to Istanbul, Turkey, may find themselves at one of the most beautiful sacred places in the world: the Hagia Sophia.

The ancient temple attracts scores of visitors from the West. It's known for its history as a Christian basilica for almost 1,000 years before becoming a mosque during the Ottoman Empire.

Officials are now working to preserve the historic domes of the monument — built between 532 and 537 AD — from the threat of earthquakes.

POPULAR CHURCH WILL CURB TOURIST CROWDS BY CREATING SEPARATE 'SELFIE SPACE'

The renovation will reinforce the Hagia Sophia’s main dome and half domes, replacing the worn lead coverings and upgrading the steel framework, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

In 1935, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the modern Republic of Turkey, transformed Hagia Sophia into a museum.

Mehmet Selim Okten, construction engineer and member of the scientific council overseeing the renovations, told AP a "new phase" of construction is about to begin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"At the end of these three years, we have focused on the seismic safety of Hagia Sophia, the minarets, the main dome and the main arches, especially due to the expected Istanbul earthquake," said Okten.

The renovation comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey in 2023, destroying hundreds of buildings.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Orkten said construction workers will be able to renovate more safely and "examine the building’s layers academically, including damage it suffered from fires and earthquakes in the 10th and 14th centuries," according to AP.

"A tower crane will be installed on the eastern facade, and then we will cover the top of this unique structure with a protective frame system," he said.

The Hagia Sophia receives an average of around 50,000 visitors daily and approximately 6-7 million annually, according to Istanbul Deputy Akturkoglu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press and Danuta Hamlin of Fox News contributed to this report.