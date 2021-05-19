European Union to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans

Vaccinated Americans will soon be able to travel to Europe with ease.

The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a proposal to relax COVID-19 travel restrictions for travelers visiting from outside its 27 countries, welcoming vaccinated Americans and a number of other nations, including the U.K., ahead of the summer vacations, according to the Associated Press. A date for when borders will reopen, however, has not yet been set.

The EU agreed to ease the guidelines for countries it deems "safe," calling on advice from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, adding more nations to its list allowing tourists and non-citizens to enter. Currently, only those traveling from Israel, Australia and Singapore are allowed to travel to the EU for leisure and vaccination is not a requirement.

VACCINATED AMERICANS COULD SOON TRAVEL TO EUROPE WITHOUT QUARANTINE

Strict rules were imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 last year, however, with the widespread distribution of vaccines globally, the EU is now recommending that states ease some of those restrictions for those who have been inoculated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Few countries in Europe have lifted COVID-19 related restrictions. Greece is allowing travelers from the U.S., U.K., and Israel to resume travel. And Italy announced vaccinated travelers would be welcomed back to the country by mid-May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.