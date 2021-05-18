Vaccinated Americans could soon travel to Europe without quarantine

Vaccinated Americans could soon travel to Europe without having to quarantine or take advanced COVID tests.

The U.S. and the U.K. are slated to be included on the European Commission Proposal that would ease travel restrictions on countries with high vaccination rates, the Daily Telegraph reported.

U.S. travelers reportedly may be required to submit health information from vaccine cards prior to travel though it’s unclear how the procedure would be carried out since there is no official health travel app or digital health passport. Travelers who have not been vaccinated will be allowed to travel with a negative COVID-19 test result.

The eased restrictions would enable millions of people to travel to countries throughout Europe without having to quarantine as summer vacations take flight. Under the current guidelines, only countries with COVID-19 infection rates that are lower than 25 per 100,000 people are allowed into Europe. Select countries, including Greece, Iceland and Italy have allowed Americans to travel, however, many European countries have remained closed to nonessential travelers.

GREECE IS REOPENING TOURISM SECTORS IN MAY

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the New York Times earlier this month she anticipates all 27 European Union member states will start accepting American travelers who have been inoculated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A date on when American travelers will be able to visit Europe without quarantining has not yet been set.