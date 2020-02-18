Etihad Airways pilot performs crosswind landing at Heathrow Airport due to strong winds

An Etihad Airways flight was forced to perform a “crosswind landing” at Heathrow Airport due to powerful winds from Storm Dennis on Saturday.

In footage of the landing, the plane is seen attempting to touch down while battling the harsh headwinds. The plane begins to veer sideways while hovering in the air, before safely stabilizing and landing. The plane then is seen sliding down the runway at a diagonal.

At one point, the pilot even attempts to straighten the aircraft, but the winds appear to be too strong and force the plane to roll off the runway before it comes to a stop in the grass.

Some outlets, including SkyNews, reported that the Etihad Airways pilot performed what's called a "crab landing" amid the storm, which itself is said to be the second-strongest nontropical storm on record to hit the U.K., the Washington Post reported.

Saturday's incident came after hundreds of flights in the region were grounded because of Storm Dennis, which has prompted flood warnings and evacuations.

The storms are reportedly expected to continue into this week.

A spokesperson for Etihad Airways was not immediately available for comment.