United Airlines replacing Biscoff cookies with Oreo Thins as complimentary snack option

United is getting ready to toss its cookies.

The airline recently announced a change to its in-flight snacks, confirming that it will be replacing its familiar Biscoff cookies in favor of Oreo Thins.

The Biscoff cookies, a cookie-butter-flavored variety produced by Lotus Bakeries, had been permanently added as a free in-flight snack option as of August. (A report around this time from Live and Let's Fly indicated that United may have served Biscoff cookies in years past, but not as part of the permanent rotation. United was not immediately available to confirm.)

United Airlines also declined to reveal exactly when Oreo Thins will debut on flights.

“Our complimentary snack options continue to be a hit and we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce new selections,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Fox News. “We plan to add Oreo Thins into the mix soon and look forward to the response from our customers.”

Prior to August, United Airlines had offered pretzel twists, stroopwafels and maple wafers as part of its rotating selection of complimentary snacks. The Biscoff cookies had reportedly replaced the maple wafers upon their debut in August.

Fellow U.S. carriers including Delta and American Airlines currently offer Biscoff cookies as part of their complimentary snacks on flights longer than 250 miles.

A representative for Lotus Bakeries was not immediately available to comment.