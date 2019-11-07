San Diego Airport says 'Epstein coverup' notification was a 'mistake'

A spokesperson for San Diego International Airport says that a strange message that appeared on a paging sign at the air hub – a message that referenced an “Epstein coverup” – was the result of a “mistake” involving an employee and that “steps are being taken to avoid such mistakes in the future.”

On Tuesday, video footage of the odd message, which appeared on a digital display near an arrivals/departures board, quickly went viral on Twitter, earing over 145,000 views, more than 4,000 shares and hundreds of comments to date.

"Airport is paging Epstein Coverup please meet your party at terminal two east by American Airlines,” read the text, which appeared on a messaging sign near a flight tracking board.

"I have no idea who Epstein Coverup is, but he was just paged at the airport," wrote the Twitter user who shared the 33-second clip.

In response, a spokesperson for the airport described the note about Jeffrey Epstein as a “mistake” and that an employee was involved.

"San Diego International Airport’s paging system is a vital communications resource for airport users in a sometimes busy, hectic environment. Airport users depend on this system to reach loved ones or receive notifications in a timely manner,” a spokesperson told 10 News of the paging board.

“In this instance, our employee made a mistake. Steps are being taken to avoid such mistakes in the future," the representative added.

An official for San Diego airport was not immediately available for comment.

Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan prison cell in August. New York City's Chief Medical Examiner's Office officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging. despite the ruling, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News that Epstein's body bore telltale signs of homicide, alleging that the fractures suffered by Epstein are “rare” in suicidal hangings.

The examiner's office has since stood by its autopsy results. "The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Sampson.

Fox News’ Melissa Leon contributed to this report.