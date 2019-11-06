Amsterdam Airport Schiphol 'suspicious situation' draws large emergency response

A "suspicious situation" was reported aboard an aircraft at Amsterdam's main airport late Wednesday, drawing a major emergency response involving Dutch military police.

The Dutch Royal Military Police tweeted they were investigating the situation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, which is a major European hub on the outskirts of the city.

"The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol," the airport said. "We keep you posted."

Royal Military Police later tweeted the passengers and crew were "safely" off the plane and that the investigation continued, without releasing additional details.

Dutch news outlet NU.nl reported there was a GRIP-3 situation underway, which means "Threat to the well-being of (large groups of) the population within one municipality'

Photos posted to social media from people at the airport showed areas cordoned off with police tape, as officers appeared to be putting parts of the airport under lockdown.

Two trauma have responded to the airport, NU.nl reported.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the situation was affecting flights at the airport's Piers D and E, even-numbered gates. Arriving flights to the D and E even gates were being held away from the terminal area, according to FlightRadar24.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.