Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Man stumbles across hoard of priceless coins while out for nature walk: 'Face to face with history'

He considers himself 'lucky enough' to have discovered 'a page of history'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Rare 2000-year-old coin found in Israel Video

Rare 2000-year-old coin found in Israel

A rare half-shekel silver coin from Year One of the First Jewish Revolt against the Romans, was discovered in the Judean Desert (Credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority)

An ordinary spring day quickly became extraordinary after a nature-loving metal detectorist unearthed a cache of ancient treasure.  

Marius Mangeac confirmed the discovery to Fox News Digital. He said he found the hoard in a field near Letca Veche, a small village in southern Romania.

In a Facebook group, Mangeac said that he found the coins "on a beautiful Saturday that didn't foreshadow anything of what was to come."

MAN FINDS ‘CANDY-LIKE’ DIAMOND WHILE EXPLORING ARKANSAS STATE PARK: ‘CHANCE OF A LIFETIME’

"I took my detector and went out alone, as I often do, for exercise and to relax in the fields and forests," he wrote in his post, which was translated from Romanian to English.

"I didn't think this day would surprise me and bring me face to face with history."

Split image of coin hoard and hand holding coin

A hoard of Ancient Roman coins dating back 2,000 years was recently found in a field in Romania. (Marius Mangeac via Facebook)

But suddenly his metal detector began beeping – and soon, Mangeac was looking at a hoard of 1,469 Roman coins.

Seeing the silver denarii, Mangeac said that his heart "[was] beating quite hard."

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH STRANGE HEAD DEPICTING ROMAN GOD BENEATH CATHOLIC BASILICA

"[I] even thought about pinching myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming," the hobbyist said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Whose were these coins, and what were they intended for?"

Thousands of coins on table

The findings consist of 1,469 silver denarii, which was the standard silver coin in Ancient Rome. (Marius Mangeac via Facebook)

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mangeac estimated that the coins are at least 2,000 years old. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After two strenuous days of photographing the coins, he handed them over to the town hall in Letca Nouă.

Split image of coins

Mangeac said that it took him two full days to photograph the coins he found. (Marius Mangeac via Facebook)

The metal detectorist concluded, "I hope that one day I can take my child to the museum and explain to him how I was lucky enough to discover a page of our people's history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mangeac's discovery comes weeks after a pair of metal detectorists found ancient treasure in the Romanian commune of Breaza in Transylvania.

Bebe Mangeac standing with hoard of treasure

Mangeac said that he was humbled by his lucky discovery — and hopes to see it in a museum one day. (Marius Mangeac via Facebook)

The treasure dated back to the Dacians, who unsuccessfully warred against the Roman Empire in the second century A.D.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.