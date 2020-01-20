Elephant gently walking through Sri Lankan hotel goes viral, winning praise from Twitter

Maybe he had a late check-in?

Video of a large wild elephant delicately walking around the lobby of a Sri Lankan hotel was shared on Twitter Sunday, and it quickly went viral and earned over 4.5 million views as of Monday afternoon.

COMFORT INN'S 'BOARDROOM SUITE' NOT WHAT HOTEL GUEST EXPECTED: 'I WALKED INTO THIS…'

“Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk,” the tweet read, along with the two-minute-20-second clip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the video, the friendly elephant is seen gracefully moving about the Jetwing Yala hotel lobby while occasionally stopping to investigate certain items with its trunk. At one point, the curious creature tips over a desk lamp while exploring a room.

Viewers on social media were amazed by the elephant’s calm demeanor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Others, of course, took time to make some puns about the situation.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It was not immediately known how long the elephant stayed inside the hotel, but according to news.com.au, elephants are not a rare sight for hotels in the area, and have become something of a draw for tourists.

The video's uploader also took time to assure those on Twitter than elephants are respected animals in Sri Lanka.

"I keep getting questions: yes we love elephants in Sri Lanka & yes you’ll see them all over. they’re super common on roads/ temples/towns/other places. They are culturally important & people feel strongly that elephants (all animals) be loved/well cared for," the Twitter user wrote.