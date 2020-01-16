Comfort Inn's 'Boardroom Suite' not what hotel guest expected: 'I walked into this…'

Ever have a meeting that just put you to sleep? Well, Comfort Inn has a solution for that: a bed inside the conference room.

Eoin Carrigan was scheduled to fly out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport last weekend, but his flight was canceled, forcing him to stay at the Comfort Inn for the night. However, instead of a standard queen room, Carrigan claims he walked into a “boardroom suite” — a room complete with a literal boardroom table and nine swivel chairs, as well as a queen-sized bed tucked into an alcove in the corner.

As proof, he also shared a photo of the "suite" to social media.

“Flight out of Chicago canceled so I’ve been put up in the O’Hare Comfort Inn. Lady at reception said I’m in the ‘Boardroom Suite’. I thought to myself 'weird name,' then walked into this,” he wrote on Twitter, along with a cry-laughing emoji.

The strange sight has since gone viral, raking in nearly 80,000 likes as of Thursday morning and receiving hundreds of comments from others who had similar experiences.

The Comfort Inn was not immediately available to comment on the room, nor to confirm whether a bunch of confused businessmen were currently meeting in its honeymoon suite.