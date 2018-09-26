Drunk IndiGo passenger kicked off flight for trying to enter cockpit to charge phone

A drunk passenger was reportedly kicked off an IndiGo flight Monday after trying to enter the cockpit to charge his phone.

The man, said to be in his mid-thirties, was on the aircraft waiting to head from Mumbai for Kolkata when the incident occurred, according to the South China Morning Post.

MAN WHO BROUGHT BOMB REPLICA TO NEWARK AIRPORT WON'T BE PROSECUTED

After trying to enter the cockpit, the man was removed by the pilot for a security violation. Police then questioned the man and later released him without charge, officials told the Post.

“He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case,” a local official told The Tribune.

This is the second bizarre incident to befall an Indian-based airliner in recent days. On Saturday, a first-time flier on a GoAir flight from Delhi to Patna, India, created “pandemonium” when he tried to open the emergency exit door midflight, claiming he mistook it for the lavatory.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After the flight landed safely, and the man was taken into custody and questioned by authorities, who deemed the incident to be a genuine mistake.