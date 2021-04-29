Dominican Republic no longer requiring COVID-19 tests for travelers

The Dominican Republic is lifting its travel restrictions.

Earlier this week, the Caribbean nation announced that it would no longer require travelers to provide a negative coronavirus test in order to enter the country. Instead, all travelers will be required to undergo a temperature check and a select group of travelers -- as well as anyone who has coronavirus symptoms -- will have to undergo a "quick aleatory breath test" at airports and other ports of entry, according to the Dominican Republic’s tourism ministry website,

VACCINATED AMERICANS ARE TRAVELING TO THESE VACATION DESTINATIONS

Of the passengers traveling into the country, between 3% and 15% will be randomly selected to undergo the breath test, according to the website and the U.S. Embassy.

However, crew members and travelers under the age of five won’t have to take the breath test.

If any travelers have coronavirus symptoms or test positive on the breath test, they will be required to isolate at a specific location, according to the DR's tourism ministry. Otherwise, travelers aren't required to quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the Dominican Republic doesn’t require travelers entering the country to provide a negative coronavirus test, the country does offer antigen testing to international visitors staying in hotels, according to the website.

REAL ID POSTPONED AGAIN: WHAT TRAVELERS NEED TO KNOW

The country began the testing initiative in January as a way to make it easier for travelers from the U.S. to get tested before returning home, since the U.S. requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the country.

Those tests are free to qualifying travelers, according to the website. However, there is an administration fee to cover the processing costs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Even though travelers are free to enter the Dominican Republic without a COVID-19 test, the country still has some restrictions for people during their visit.

The Dominican Republic has instituted a curfew from Monday through Friday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. That curfew lifts on May 16, according to the website.

The country has also mandated social distancing and mask wearing in public spaces, as well.