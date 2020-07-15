Expand / Collapse search
Disneyland Paris reopens following coronavirus closure

The French theme park closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus health crisis

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Disneyland Paris reopened to the public on Wednesday following a four-month closure amid the coronavirus health crisis.

The French theme park, the most-frequented in Europe, began its phased, partial reopening with Disney Village and Newport Bay Club hotel on July 15. Enhanced health and safety measures include a limited park capacity, advanced booking system to manage attendance, and amplified cleaning and disinfection of rides and spaces throughout, the Associated Press reported.

In this file photo, a cast member dressed as Mickey Mouse poses in front of the castle of Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DISNEY WORLD OFFERING MASK-FREE 'RELAXATION ZONES' UPON REOPENING

Visitors must also wear masks and keep a meter’s distance from others, per Reuters, while “hundreds” of hand-washing and sanitizing-gel stations have been installed to encourage proper hygiene throughout the amusement park.

People with annual passes wearing protective face masks arrive to visit Disneyland Paris on July 13 in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Playgrounds, make-up workshops and rides where social distancing is difficult to ensure remain closed.

As seen in photos shared by Getty Images, annual pass holders were allowed to pay an early visit to Disneyland Paris on July 13.

The Marne-la-Vallee theme park temporarily shuttered in mid-March in response to the global outbreak of the viral disease.

After four months of closure, the amusement park officially reopens its doors on Wednesday, July 15. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Disneyland Paris had been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland has temporarily closed one month after reopening, as coronavirus cases rise in the area.

Stateside, Disney World is proceeding with its phased reopening plans, though cases of COVID-19 surged in Florida over the weekend.

The Sunshine State theme park reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom areas on Saturday, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios set to follow on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak