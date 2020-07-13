Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World offering mask-free 'relaxation zones' upon reopening, Twitter calls move 'irresponsible'

Twitter users blasted the relaxation zones as COVID-19 cases have surged in the Sunshine State.

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Florida mayor speaks out as Disney World reopens to the publicVideo

Florida mayor speaks out as Disney World reopens to the public

Walt Disney World Resort kicks off a phased reopening despite the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida; Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reacts on 'CAVUTO Live.'

There’s no need to ask to remove your mask.

Walt Disney World has reportedly opened several designated spaces throughout its theme parks where visitors can remove required facial coverings.

After a four-month closure amid the coronavirus health crisis, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcomed visitors once again on Saturday as the Orlando, Fla., theme park began its phased reopening.

An image of the relaxation station at Upcountry Landing in Animal Kingdom.

While Disney World has doubled down with enhanced health and safety measures to protect parkgoers and employees upon reopening amid the ongoing outbreak, the most magical place on Earth has allegedly added some specific spaces known as “relaxation zones,” where guests can remove their face masks.

“Within these designated spaces, guests can remove their masks and enjoy some downtime while spaced 10 feet apart from other parties inside the relaxation zone,” WDW News Today reports.

Through Magic Kingdom, the fan site said that the relaxation zones can be found at Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland, Tomorrowland Terrace in Tomorrowland and Pete’s Silly Sideshow in Fantasyland. As seen in images from Inside the Magic, the latter two spaces appear to be indoors. According to the blog, another zone is hosted near the edge of Frontierland and Adventureland.

An image of the relaxation station at Tomorrowland Terrace in Tomorrowland, Magic Kingdom.

Over in Animal Kingdom, the zones can be found at Pizzafari in Discovery Island and Upcountry Landing near UP! A Great Bird Adventure, per WDW News Today.

A spokesperson for Disney World confirmed the concept to the New York Post, explaining that “each park offers at least one indoor location with A/C” and that “there is physical distancing and a limited number of guests” allowed for entry.

An image of a relaxation station near Frontierland and Adventureland, Magic Kingdom.

Meanwhile, on social media, some Twitter users have blasted the relaxation zones as "ridiculous and irresponsible" as COVID-19 cases have surged in the Sunshine State.

According to guidance from Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks’ Experiences and Products, face coverings are required for employees and guests over age 2 unless eating, drinking or swimming. The policy will be enforced across all parks and resorts.

Disney World’s Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on Wednesday, July 15.

Florida has been experiencing spikes in positive coronavirus cases, with the state reporting its second-highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday, at 12,624 new cases. The state had previously seen the highest single-day increase of nearly 15,300 cases reported Sunday.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak