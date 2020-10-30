Disneyland Paris closes again as France enters second coronavirus lockdown

Oh non.

Disneyland Paris has shut down for the second time this year as France enters its second national lockdown to fight a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The French theme park closed on Thursday night, citing the latest government guidance.

Disneyland Paris still plans to take reservations for the Christmas season from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, with hopes of reopening then, according to a notice. The theme park will also be closed from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12.

“We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding during this difficult period,” officials said in a statement.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a month-long lockdown from midnight Thursday until Dec. 1. Under the restrictions, effective Friday, people must stay home beyond shopping for essential products, seeking medical care or exercising for up to one hour a day, Reuters reports. Schools will stay open, and employees are allowed to go to work if it’s impossible to do the job from home.

Restaurants and other non-essential businesses have also been ordered to close their doors, the Associated Press reports.

According to the outlet, France saw 523 virus-related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, the highest daily count since April. COVID patients are now said to fill 60% of intensive care units in France, where the viral disease has claimed the lives of 36,058 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Macron said the nation has been “overpowered by a second wave” in a televised national address on Wednesday, stressing that “nothing is more important than human life.”

Disneyland Paris reopened to the public in July following a four-month closure after shutting down in March.

As for Mickey Mouse’s other branded parks, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort and Disney World in Florida remain open with limited attendance and amplified safety protocol amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Stateside, Disneyland in California has been shut down since March. The entertainment giant made headlines in September when it announced that its 28,000 employees would be laid off as the pandemic continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.