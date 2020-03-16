Disneyland to donate food during park closure amid coronavirus pandemic

A global pandemic is no excuse to waste food.

Disneyland recently made the decision to close its doors in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Fortunately, the company is taking the opportunity to help out a nearby food bank.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland Resort will be donating excess food to the Second Harvest Food Bank. This action is attributed to the company's commitment to the reduction of food waste.

Kyleigh Johnson, the external communications manager for Disneyland Resort, wrote, "The Disneyland Resort has an ongoing commitment to reducing food waste, and during the temporary closure of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park, will be donating excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County."

The post explains that excess inventory of "dairy, fruits, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals" will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. The bank's stated mission is to "end hunger in Orange County (in California)." The post also confirms that Disneyland will be closely following food safety guidelines with the donations.

"Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community," Johnson continues. "This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste."

Disneyland closed on the morning of March 14 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from the company, the park will remain closed until at least the end of the month.