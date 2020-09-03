Disneyland delays opening of first-ever Mickey and Minnie ride until 2023

Disneyland has officially delayed the opening of an anticipated new ride for over a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Disneyland Resort announced this week that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which was slated for a 2022 opening in Toontown, will now be opening in 2023, the Orange County Register reported.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which already opened at Disney World this year, is the first-ever ride themed after Mickey or Minnie at either resort, Disneyland confirmed upon announcing plans for the ride back in 2019.

“Once you step into the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer,” the Disney Resorts Blog wrote of the upcoming ride-through attraction at the time. “Then, one magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns.”

The ride’s construction at Disneyland, however, still appears well underway, with Disneyland President Ken Potrock sharing footage of the ride’s “first” steel beams being erected for the project.

Disneyland resort’s two parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, remain closed “pending state and local government approvals,” according to Disneyland’s website. The resort’s Downtown Disney shopping and dining area began its phased reopening in July.