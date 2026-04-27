Disneyland cracks down on guests with sweeping new restrictions, sparking backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is cracking down with a new "guest code of conduct" targeting a surge in ride disruptions.

The changes, outlined in a recent operations briefing and detailed by the "Mickey Visit" blog, are aimed at improving reliability across increasingly complex attractions.

Guest behavior accounted for 13% of ride shutdowns in fiscal year 2025 — up from a 10% historical average — prompting new regulations, according to Natalie Katzka, director of attractions engineering services at Disneyland, who spoke at the briefing.

ICONIC SECTIONS OF DISNEY WORLD CLOSING DOWN AND DISAPPEARING BEFORE VISITORS' EYES

One of the rules getting a lot of attention? It's a phone policy nicknamed "Stow it, Don’t Show it" — as the "Disney Fanatic" blog reported.

Cast members conduct visual checks and will not dispatch ride vehicles if a phone is visible, according to the same source.

"Handheld filming is no longer permitted on these high-motion rides. … Phones must be fully secured in a bag or pocket before boarding," Katzka said.

DISNEYLAND MAY SCRAP LONG-STANDING PARK RULE THAT FRUSTRATED VISITORS

The rule is being enforced on high-motion or technologically sensitive attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and the Incredicoaster, the "Inside the Magic" blog said.

Disneyland officials told Fox News Digital the company is always evaluating regulations to find ways to enhance the guest experience and create a safe environment for all visitors.

CHEAPEST DAYS TO VISIT DISNEY: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE BOOKING YOUR TRIP

Select attractions may have posted signage with rules in their boarding area, and guests are asked to listen to cast members’ instructions, the officials said.

The crackdown extends to other loose items, including oversized insulated drinkware.

The so-called "Stanley ban" targets large metal tumblers, which officials say pose storage and safety risks, according to Inside the Magic.

Disneyland introduced dedicated storage solutions like ride-side shelves and expanded locker use, while also adding more water refill stations, according to the "Mickey Visit" blog.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Loose articles," said Katzka, include anything from phones and hats to water bottles and backpacks, all of which can trigger emergency stops if they fall from a moving vehicle or interfere with sensors.

"Phones must be fully secured in a bag or pocket before boarding."

She also noted that behaviors like standing during a ride or extending arms beyond restraints have become problematic.

Enforcement is tightening at park entry points, too.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Disneyland has expanded a ban on selfie sticks to include any telescoping devices or gimbals. Security has been instructed to turn guests away rather than issue warnings, multiple blogs reported.

Bag checks at Disneyland have become more intensive, with security teams conducting deeper inspections for restricted items, according to several blogs.

The April update also marks the official rollout of facial recognition entry gates, replacing the long-standing photo verification system, Disney officials said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The goal is to facilitate re-entry into the parks and help prevent fraud, Disneyland officials said.

The technology converts a guest’s face into a numerical biometric signature for park entry, which Disney says is deleted within 30 days unless required for fraud investigations.

For the first time, guests can opt out via designated manual-entry lanes, according to the "Mickey Visit" blog.

Disney fans descended on Reddit to react to the limited cell-phone ban.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their entire ecosystem … requires you to use your phone for everything. This is laughable," a Reddit user said about the phone ban on specific rides.

Another quipped, "Disney makes everything as app-based as possible … then complains about people being glued to their phones."