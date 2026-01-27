Disney fans say they're outraged after theme park eliminates their beloved snacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Disney fans are saying they're furious after specialty fries were quietly eliminated from Disneyland — vanishing from the popular park in January.

The changes have been dubbed a "French fry apocalypse."

Filmstrip Fries at Award Wieners, the beer-battered fries at Hungry Bear Jamboree, and Taverne Potato Bites at Red Rose Taverne are some of the offerings that have been allegedly yanked from the California theme park.

Fans claim that instead of those offerings, the park subbed in standard fries.

The action is a cost-cutting measure, many fans are convinced. "Cost is almost certainly part of it," Andrew Boardwine, a senior writer at the Disney blog "Inside the Magic," told Fox News Digital.

"Fewer unique items means fewer suppliers, simpler kitchens, less training and less waste," he said. "Standardization saves money and speeds up service. We’ve seen it not just at Disneyland, but at Walt Disney World as well."

A Disneyland spokesperson told Fox News Digital the theme park often makes changes to its menus.

The spokesperson added that house fries, tater tots, beer-battered fries and sweet potato fries can still be found throughout the resort.

Boardwine added, "What made this blow up is that it didn’t happen all at once. Regulars started noticing that certain locations had quietly changed or removed their fries. The seasoned fries at one stand were suddenly plain. Another spot stopped serving them altogether."

"It feels like Disney is chipping away at the park’s personality."

Boardwine said that in his view, it was a park-wide change.

"When something familiar disappears without explanation, it feels like Disney is chipping away at the park’s personality."

Disney fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations. "Not Filmstrip Fries! Heartbroken," one fan wrote on the DisneyPlanning Reddit page.

"The Filmstrip Fries were actually soooo amazing," another Disney foodie added.

"This is horrible news. The regular fries are terrible. Even the homemade chips?? How dare they!" a fan complained in the same conversation.

This is far from the first so-called menu mutiny.

In 2024, Disney reportedly nixed its fried green tomato sandwich at Hungry Bear restaurant.

"I don't care how they re-theme [the restaurant], just bring back the fried green tomato sandwich!" a fan wrote on Reddit at the time.

In 2025, there was a fan uproar when Disneyland temporarily stopped selling clam chowder bread bowls at the Royal Street Veranda.

"So sad. Have fond memories of getting [the] bread bowl," a commenter wrote on Reddit.

"This struck a nerve."

The French fry upset follows a menu price hike in the summer of 2025.

After Disneyland Resort increased prices on hundreds of foods and drinks, fans slammed the changes on a Disney tourist blog.

"So tired of Disney raising prices with no added benefits to the customer — food, rides and entertainment," one reader wrote in July 2025. "Precisely why we are going to Dollywood this summer instead."

One-day tickets for Magic Kingdom average $160, according to NerdWallet.

Those can cost $200 on the most popular days. Some fans feel the cost-to-value ratio isn't adding up.

"For a lot of longtime guests, this feels like another sign that Disney is slowly moving away from some of those special offerings toward a more standardized, corporate menu," Boardwine said. "That’s why this struck a nerve."