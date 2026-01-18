Cheapest days to visit Disney: Here's what you need to know before booking your trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Choosing the right dates can help travelers find the cheapest days to visit Walt Disney World in 2026.

Pricing and crowd analysis from Undercover Tourist, a travel-planning website that tracks Disney ticket costs, shows that prices fluctuate significantly depending on demand.

Ticket prices are generally lowest during less crowded times of the year and rise during major holidays, school breaks and special events.

Busier periods typically include spring break in March and early April, Easter, the summer vacation months, Thanksgiving week and the late-December holiday period.

Prices also tend to increase around long holiday weekends and popular events such as runDisney race weekends, the site noted.

Here are some of the cheapest days to visit Walt Disney World in 2026, based on the site’s pricing data:

Aug. 17–21, 2026

Sept. 8–10, 2026

Oct. 1–2 and Oct. 23–25, 2026

Late August and September are among the cheapest times to visit, as many children return to school and crowd levels drop. September's crowd levels are generally the lowest, according to Undercover Tourist.

Prices also vary by park, with Magic Kingdom typically costing more than EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

"Fall in Orlando can still be pretty warm, and August and September make up the tail end of Orlando’s rainy season. Be sure to check the weather before you visit," Undercover Tourist stated.

Travelers planning trips during lower-priced periods may also want to review what attractions, entertainment and park hours are available on their chosen dates.

Undercover Tourist noted that lighter crowd periods can sometimes coincide with shorter park hours or scheduled ride refurbishments.

Travelers can also check Disney World’s special offers page for current deals or discounts that may apply to their travel dates.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.