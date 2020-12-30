Disney's Epcot visitor shares footage of Frozen ride during evacuation

Even magic malfunctions sometimes.

On Tuesday, the Frozen Ever After ride at Disney’s Epcot in Orlando, Florida, reportedly broke down, according to one person on social media.

Twitter user Drew the Disney Dude first posted about a "long delay" on the ride, which is based on the 2013 animated film, around 3:45 p.m. EST, saying the boats hadn’t moved "in about 10 minutes."

In the post, Drew included a video, where a voice came over the intercom saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, due to unforeseen conditions, your wait time may be longer than expected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

About 35 minutes later, Drew posted another clip of the ride being evacuated.

In the clip, Drew and the other with him from the ride walk between an animatronic Olaf and water.

"Finally got evacuated off Frozen Ever After after 20 minutes of being stopped," Drew wrote with the clip. "Shoutout to Reedy Creek Fire Department for helping everyone get off the boats safely."

"I was lucky enough to get this video of the Olaf scene," he added. "As far as I know this has never been on video before."

According to Drew’s tweets, the ride was closed after the evacuation but reopened again by 5:15 p.m.

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.