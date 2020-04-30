Aerial Disneyland photos reveal Avengers Campus' Quinjet centerpiece

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Construction on Disneyland’s Avengers Campus might be suspended at the moment, but there’s always something new to see, at least for Marvel fans who aren’t afraid to squint, like really, really hard.

Aerial photos of Disney California Adventure have revealed a sneak peek at the Avengers Campus’ new Quinjet centerpiece/attraction, modeled after the preferred method of air travel for fictional tech billionaires, cosmically-powered Norse gods and hulking green hulk-men.

The photos, which were shared on Disney fan site MiceChat, show the Quinjet nestled into a backstage area near the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction. A large black tarp is seen covering most of the Quinjet itself, though its shape is clearly visible.

The unfinished building seen near the Quinjet, once completed, will be the entrance and gift shop for the attraction, the Orange County Register reports.

Disneyland’s official concept art for the Avengers Campus, some of which first hit the Internet in 2019, shows a Quinjet placed atop the Avengers Headquarters building. A stunt show will take place atop the roof and around the structure, once the Avengers Campus officially opens, according to the Register.

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure was originally scheduled to open on July 18, 2020. The entire Disneyland Resort in Anaheim — as well as Walt Disney World in Florida — is currently closed in response to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. No reopening dates have been announced.