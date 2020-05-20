Disney World survey asks guests about their willingness to return amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s always a good idea to see what the fans want.

While fans anxiously await news for when Disney World will reopen, the theme park is apparently working on how it’s going to make that happen. The company has reportedly sent a survey out to likely guests and pass holders in an effort to make sure the park’s reopening goes smoothly.

The survey asks, “What, if anything, would make you more likely to keep your Walt Disney World reservation for June,” SF Gate reported. The potential park guests are also reportedly asked to assume that stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted and safety measures have been implemented when answering the question.

DISNEY VISITORS WILL 'ASSUME ALL RISKS' RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS EXPOSURE UPON REOPENING OF DISNEY SPRINGS, DISCLAIMER NOTES

The potential answers about what would make guests more likely to visit in June include a significant decrease in coronavirus infections in Florida, if a proven treatment becomes available and the relaxation of social distancing rules across the state.

While the park’s reopening is still shrouded in uncertainty, some details have started to emerge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Walt Disney-branded theme parks in the U.S. are open to the public once again, guests and employees will likely be required to wear face masks as the coronavirus crisis continues, according to the chief executive.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously speculated in an interview that facial protection will probably be mandatory for parkgoers and cast members once Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., reopen for business.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Along with social distancing, one of the things we’re likely going to require is masks for both the cast and the guest,” Chapek told CNBC when asked what the most difficult aspects of ultimately reopening the American parks might be.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.