Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Delta flight forced to divert after passenger goes into labor and delivers baby midair

Crew, medical volunteers step in to help deliver baby midair shortly before landing in Portland

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Delta fight delayed by pigeon flying around inside cabin Video

Delta fight delayed by pigeon flying around inside cabin

Video captures pigeon flying around airplane's cabin before takeoff from Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Tom Caw/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman gave birth midair on a Delta flight bound for Oregon after going into labor shortly before landing, with the help of fellow passengers and crew.

The woman went into labor aboard Delta flight 478 from Atlanta to Portland on April 24, Delta told Fox News Digital on Monday about the event.

She delivered the baby about 30 minutes before the aircraft landed at Portland International Airport.

CHILD BORN DURING INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT TO U.S. SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT CITIZENSHIP, LEGAL IDENTITY

"We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland," Delta said. 

"The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best."

Delta Airlines airplane deploying landing gear while approaching Miami airport.

A woman gave birth midair on a Delta flight (not pictured) from Atlanta to Portland a few days ago, delivering her child about 30 minutes before landing with help from passengers and crew. (iStock)

The airline said the flight, which was carrying 153 passengers along with two pilots and four flight attendants, declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control before landing safely and being met by emergency medical services.

Two emergency medical technicians who were on board as passengers volunteered to assist, working alongside flight attendants and crew members to deliver the baby mid-flight, news outlet KOIN 6 reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The EMTs, Tina Fritz and Caarin Powell, told KOIN they were returning from vacation when a flight attendant made an announcement asking for medical personnel.

With limited supplies available, the pair improvised using items from passengers and crew — including blankets and a shoelace provided by a flight attendant, the outlet noted.

Woman gives birth midair raises questions about citizenship

The flight declared an emergency for priority landing as two onboard EMT passengers assisted crew in delivering the baby midair (mother not pictured). (iStock)

"Within three really good pushes, the baby was out and doing perfect," Fritz told KOIN 6. 

"Mom was a rock star."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The plane landed shortly after the delivery — and both the mother and newborn were treated by emergency medical services on the ground.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another midair birth earlier this month involving a Caribbean Airlines flight.

Delta Airlines Airbus A350-900 taxiing on runway at Milan Malpensa airport

The aircraft (not pictured) touched down soon after the birth.  (iStock)

A woman gave birth aboard a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, to New York City as the plane approached its destination, according to the airline.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Pilots alerted air traffic control about the situation, and after learning the baby had been delivered, one controller jokingly suggested a fitting name.

Baby Feet of baby girl being held by mother

Both mother and baby (not pictured) were attended to by emergency responders on the ground. "Mom was a rock star," said one of the EMTs.  (iStock)

"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said, referencing John F. Kennedy International Airport, where the flight was landing.

The airline said both the mother and newborn received medical care after landing and were doing well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lorraine Taylor of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue