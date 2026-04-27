Delta flight forced to divert after passenger goes into labor and delivers baby midair

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A woman gave birth midair on a Delta flight bound for Oregon after going into labor shortly before landing, with the help of fellow passengers and crew.

The woman went into labor aboard Delta flight 478 from Atlanta to Portland on April 24, Delta told Fox News Digital on Monday about the event.

She delivered the baby about 30 minutes before the aircraft landed at Portland International Airport.

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"We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland," Delta said.

"The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best."

The airline said the flight, which was carrying 153 passengers along with two pilots and four flight attendants, declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control before landing safely and being met by emergency medical services.

Two emergency medical technicians who were on board as passengers volunteered to assist, working alongside flight attendants and crew members to deliver the baby mid-flight, news outlet KOIN 6 reported.

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The EMTs, Tina Fritz and Caarin Powell, told KOIN they were returning from vacation when a flight attendant made an announcement asking for medical personnel.

With limited supplies available, the pair improvised using items from passengers and crew — including blankets and a shoelace provided by a flight attendant, the outlet noted.

"Within three really good pushes, the baby was out and doing perfect," Fritz told KOIN 6.

"Mom was a rock star."

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The plane landed shortly after the delivery — and both the mother and newborn were treated by emergency medical services on the ground.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another midair birth earlier this month involving a Caribbean Airlines flight.

A woman gave birth aboard a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, to New York City as the plane approached its destination, according to the airline.

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Pilots alerted air traffic control about the situation, and after learning the baby had been delivered, one controller jokingly suggested a fitting name.

"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said, referencing John F. Kennedy International Airport, where the flight was landing.

The airline said both the mother and newborn received medical care after landing and were doing well.

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Lorraine Taylor of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.