Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

Ancient ritual complex unearthed at site tied to biblical city in Ezekiel: 'Still holds many secrets'

Basin at Tell el-Farama was filled with Nile water and silt to honor the deity Pelusios

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Texas archaeologists uncover ancient king's tomb in Belize Video

Texas archaeologists uncover ancient king's tomb in Belize

Texas archaeologists Arlen Chase and Diane Chase recently uncovered the 4th-century tomb of Te' K'ab Chaak, the earliest ruler of Caracol, a major Mayan city in Belize. (Source: Caracol Archaeological Project; University of Houston)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials recently unveiled the remains of an ancient religious complex at a site often identified with a biblical city cited in the Old Testament.

The ritual complex, dedicated to the local deity Pelusios, was found at Tell el-Farama in North Sinai.

Tell el-Farama was once the ancient city of Pelusium — and is sometimes identified with a biblical city called "Sin," mentioned in the Book of Ezekiel.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS DISCOVER TOMB OF EGYPTIAN ROYALTY BEHIND FALSE DOOR: 'UNVEILS NEW SECRETS'

The recent excavation revealed a massive basin with a diameter of 115 feet, which was once filled with water from the Nile River.

Archaeologists believe the basin was used continuously from the second century B.C. to the sixth century A.D.

Aerial shot of massive circular basin at Tell el-Farama with bricks

Archaeologists uncovered a massive circular basin at Tell el-Farama that dates back centuries. It was likely used in ritual practices tied to a local deity. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

"It was filled with water mixed with Nile silt, symbolizing a connection to the god Pelusios, whose name is derived from the Greek word 'pelos,' meaning 'mud,'" officials said in a translated statement.

The basin was "surrounded by channels and water reservoirs, with multiple entrances on the eastern, southern, and western sides, while the northern side suffered significant destruction," the statement also noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The discovery was years in the making. 

In 2019, archaeologists uncovered just a fraction of a circular red-brick structure that later revealed the entire complex.

Basin found in Egypt next to depiction of Ezekiel

The site at Tell el-Farama is often linked to the biblical city of "Sin," described in the Book of Ezekiel, depicted at right, as a stronghold of Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

While it was at first believed to be a civic council building, officials recently determined it was a "sacred water installation associated with religious rituals."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Sin is described in the Book of Ezekiel as a stronghold of Egypt, a characterization that aligns with Pelusium's location as a key gateway on the country's northeastern frontier.

In Ezekiel 30:15, God says, "I will pour out my wrath on Sin, the stronghold of Egypt."

Archaeologists working on site

Experts say the basin was used from the second century B.C. through the sixth century A.D., reflecting centuries of religious activity. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

The biblical city of Sin has been identified with Pelusium since early Greek translations of the Bible, with some modern versions still noting the connection in footnotes.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In a statement, Sherif Fathy, the minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said the basin discovery "underscores the strategic and archaeological importance of North Sinai, which is rich in promising sites that still hold many secrets."

The discovery is one of several notable finds recently announced in Egypt.

Aerial view of religious basin, surrounding features in Sinai

The complex includes surrounding channels and reservoirs, indicating a carefully designed ritual system. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Last month, officials announced the discovery of eight rare papyrus scrolls dating back nearly 3,000 years — whose contents still remain unknown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Egyptian officials also unveiled the discovery of an ancient monastery dating back to the dawn of Christian monasticism.

The site was established between the fourth and sixth centuries A.D.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue