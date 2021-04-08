Disney World opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees: 'Another option'

Mickey and Minnie would definitely approve.

Walt Disney World has opened a private coronavirus vaccination site for employees to get inoculated, the Florida theme park confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

The clinic is being run by the Walt Disney World Health Services team and recently opened near Epcot, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Appointments are exclusive to the Disney workforce, and a limited number of employees have received the Pfizer vaccine so far this week.

A spokesperson for Disney told Fox News that officials from Osceola County (one of the two counties the Orlando hub sits in) asked if Disney could help vaccinate people in the fight against the viral disease. With a qualified Health Services team on hand to administer the doses, a spokesperson said Disney "gladly agreed."

"All working and furloughed cast members are eligible to sign up for a limited number of appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine and were notified about the opportunity though email," the spokesperson said.

Though Disney declined to disclose exactly how many employees have gotten the shot so far, the Sentinel said that the clinic hopes to receive more doses soon.

One employee grateful for the opportunity was Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

"Sending a big thanks to our amazing Walt Disney World Health Services team as they provide Cast with another option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination," Vahle posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The executive shared photos outside and inside the mobile clinic, including a shot of himself and a coworker with Band-Aids on their shoulder, appearing to have received the vaccine

"We are so pleased to help Central Florida in its continued fight to beat the virus!" he said, adding the hashtags #GetTheShot and #DisneyCastLife.

In other Disney World news, the theme park has given guests the green light to take photos outside without face masks on. The new policy takes effect Thursday.