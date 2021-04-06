Tom Brady visits Disney World, has unique encounter with Kylo Ren

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took his wizardry up Florida's Interstate 4 to live up to the promise he made after winning the Super Bowl.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visited the Magic Kingdom in Orlando Monday living up to his "I'm going to Disney World!" shout out on national TV following February's big game. Brady had the opportunity to explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

During his time there, Brady had an encounter with Kylo Ren, and it went viral on social media.

"The Darkside calls to you," Ren said to Brady. "You must make a choice. Will you join us?"

Brady responded: "No thanks. I’m already on a winning team."

Brady also retweeted Walt Disney World’s post about the Super Bowl-winning quarterback visiting. He responded saying, "I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World…"

In Super Bowl LV, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 beatdown of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who visited Disney the day after the Super Bowl in early February, hauled in six catches for 67 yards and two scores in the win.

Next season, Brady and Gronkowski will return for the Bucs. Brady, who is chasing an eighth Super Bowl title, will look to visit Disney for an eighth time as well.

Super Bowl MVPs have been shouting about their plans to visit the theme park since 1984.