Disney
Published

Disney World hikes annual pass prices before Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening, fans unhappy

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Spanning 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is the largest single themed land ever created for Disney at a reported cost of $1 billion to create.

Better not splurge on that second helping of Dole Whip, Disney World fanatics — the Orlando theme park has announced that the cost of annual passes will be increasing before the opening of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction on Aug. 29.

On June 18, Theme Park Insider reported that yearlong price passes would be bumped as follows:

Non-Florida residents:

  • Platinum: $1119, up from $849
  • Platinum Plus: $1219, up from $949

An image of a Walt Disney World annual park pass card.

Florida residents:

  • Epcot After 4: $309, increased from $289
  • Weekday Select: $349, increased from $319
  • Silver: $519, increased from $479
  • Gold: $699, increased from $609
  • Platinum: $899, increased from $748
  • Platinum Plus: $999, increased from $849

The price hike marks the third rate increase for Disney World’s annual passes since early 2018, Fox 13 reports. Prices were last raised in October 2018.

One expert, meanwhile, said Mickey Mouse’s recent price bumps come as no surprise.

“People love Disney World as an icon, as a place that stirs up nostalgia. At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Rick Munarriz, a senior analyst for financial services company Motley Fool said of the October hike for the coveted passes, the Orlando Sentinel reports.  “If they can charge more, why wouldn’t they?"

Some disappointed social media commenters said they were “not shocked” by the news, going so far to describe the Disney’s latest decision as “greedy.”

“Just another reason Not to go to @Disney @Disneyland you charge to much!!!!!!” one Twitter user cried.

“Geesh like they don’t charge already extra for everything,” another agreed.

“But really how long before the prices go up for Disneyland as well [?]” one wondered.

The pass price increase, meanwhile, isn't the only corporate move from Disney that’s ticking off Mouseketeers in recent days.

Earlier this week, fans went wild when reports emerged that The Main Street Cinema at Disneyland is now apparently selling merchandise, evidently commercializing the classic attraction.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak