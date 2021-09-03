Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Newly released details of the 'Ratatouille' ride coming to Disney

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure opens on Oct. 1

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure opens in EPCOT's France Pavillion at Walt Disney World next month and we have all the details on what fans can expect from the long-awaited ride.

Opening Oct. 1, the family-friendly (good for all ages, not scary) attraction promises to shrink riders down to the size of Cher Remy on "a thrilling chase through Gusteau's restaurant, complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating "'4D' experience," according to the Disney Parks blog. 

The opening date is tied to the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort and the expansion of EPCOT's France Pavillion. 

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure opens in EPCOT's France Pavillion at Walt Disney World on Oct. 1.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure opens in EPCOT's France Pavillion at Walt Disney World on Oct. 1. (Disney)

One of the latest additions to the Pavillion is La Crêperie de Paris, a traditional crêperie with a menu inspired by the Brittany region of France

It's just beyond the restaurant that the real-world celebration of France at Walt Disney World to the world of Remy as fans will remember depicted in the film "Ratatouille." 

The new attraction promises to shrink riders down to the size of Cher Remy on "a thrilling chase through Gusteau's restaurant.

The new attraction promises to shrink riders down to the size of Cher Remy on "a thrilling chase through Gusteau's restaurant. (Disney)

"Facades in this area feature a bolder color palette and exaggerated architectural details, evoking the whimsical world of Paris seen in the film," reads the Disney Parks blog. 

Here are just a few of the details fans should be on the lookout for: 

 - Chef Remy in his toque atop the fountain. 

 - An illuminated Gusteau’s sign in the distance. 

Fans should keep an eye out for Chef Skinner’s scooter and Chef Colette’s motorbike. 

Fans should keep an eye out for Chef Skinner's scooter and Chef Colette's motorbike. (Disney)

 - Nods to other characters like the wine bottles in the neighboring storefront featuring the food critic Anton Ego. Pay special attention to the significance of the vintages found on each bottle – they relate to milestone years for the "Ratatouille" story.

 - Chef Skinner’s scooter and Chef Colette’s motorbike. 

The attraction will also feature nods to other characters like the wine bottles in the neighboring storefront featuring the food critic Anton Ego.

The attraction will also feature nods to other characters like the wine bottles in the neighboring storefront featuring the food critic Anton Ego. (Disney)

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.