'Disgusting' passenger shamed for shaving his head during flight

A man flying in business class was caught shaving his head in his seat during what is believed to be a United Airlines flight.

His actions were caught on video before being posted to Instagram, with many social media users slamming him for being rude.

In the video, the bald man was caught using an electric razor while shaving the top of his head. Despite not having much hair, he continued to drag it over his head while sitting in his business class seat.

Two flight attendants walked past him while he was doing it, but failed to tell him to stop.

One of them started handing out towels, appearing to not care about what the passenger was doing.

The video was posted to the Instagram account Passenger Shaming, which often shares the very worst travelers often encountered during a flight. The Instagram account wrote: "Getting ready for the weekend like... #personalgroomingisPERSONAL #firstclassy."

Since being posted less than 24 hours ago, it has had almost 90,000 views.

Many of the comments slammed the man, explaining how rude and unhygienic it was to shave in public.

One person said: "You gotta be kidding me. People are clueless & disgusting."

Another remarked: "Just when I think morons can’t sink any lower in being disgusting, someone has to come along and shatter it."

Some social media users felt the cabin crew should have stepped in: "Better still, they let him continue to do it. Instead of saying STOP THAT they ask if he wants a hot towel?"

Yet not all the comments were negative, with one saying: "I can relate."

Another traveler was caught behaving inappropriately in public after shaving her legs in a hotel swimming pool during a vacation.

The video, shared on Reddit, stunned online users as the woman shaved her calves and thighs while just meters from a child swimming in the pool.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.