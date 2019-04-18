Norwegian Air says flight attendants must have doctor's note to avoid wearing heels: report

Ouch! Female flight attendants employed by Norwegian Air must reportedly carry doctor’s note if they want to eschew wearing high heels on duty, according to a merciless 22-page dress code that has made headlines and been mocked as being “stuck in the ‘Mad Men’ universe” in recent days.

News of the policy surfaced on April 16, The Independent reports, mandating that female staffers must have “a doctor’s note at all times and update it every six months if they want to wear flat shoes.”

Though reps for the carrier did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, a spokesperson clarified to The Independent that flight attendants are welcome to wear flat shoes in the high skies and that the high heels policy applies to footwear outside of the cabin — for example, when greeting passengers entering or exiting the plane.

“Like all global airlines, Norwegian has a comprehensive set of uniform guidelines to ensure that our flying crew represent our brand in a smart and consistent manner,” the airline rep said, The Independent reported. “The guidelines were drafted with input from our pilot and cabin crew colleagues and have been well received, sharing many gender commonalities in addition to some specific male and female requirements.”

In addition, the dress code requires female staffers to wear eye makeup and light face makeup, though men are barred from wearing makeup, unless it’s covering acne or bruises, according to the outlet.

Critics were quick to condemn the airline’s sartorial policy as “almost comical” and “super embarrassing” in a larger sense.

“It is almost comical that we face these issues in 2019,” Ingrid Hodnebo, a spokesperson for the nation’s Socialist Left Party, told local media. “While the rest of society has moved on, Norwegian is stuck in the ‘Mad Men’ universe from the 1950s and 60s.”

“Uniform requirements are one thing, but to impose heels and makeup is going too far,” Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Labour Party’s women’s spokesperson, agreed. “The year 1950 rang and it wants its rulebook back. This is super embarrassing and they should have progressed further.”

Though some Twitter commenters described the rule as "not a good policy" and called for people to "boycott this despicable company,” others didn’t feel the decree was quite so offensive.

“Nothing wrong with that! If they don’t like it they are welcome to QUIT! Just saying,” one critic quipped.

“Why is this news? It's a private company they can require to their employees to wear whatever they want within reason,” another agreed. “It's no different than McDonalds requiring their employees to wear a hat.”

