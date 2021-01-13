Delta recognizes flight attendant who went the extra mile to help new family

Delta Air Lines is recognizing one of its flight attendants who went the extra mile.

On Wednesday morning, the Atlanta-based airline posted a series of tweets explaining how "Flight Attendant Jackie" -- who also goes by "Grandma Jackie" -- helped a new family during their trip home from China two years ago.

The series of tweets began with a warning from the airline, saying the thread "may cause happy tears."

Two years ago, a couple named Karee and Rodney were flying home from China with their newly adopted daughter Bella, according to the tweets.

The new family had spent two weeks together in China, but on their flight back to the U.S., Bella got upset.

Because Karee and Rodney didn’t speak any Mandarin -- and Bella didn’t speak any English -- her new parents didn’t know how to comfort her, according to Delta.

Thankfully, Jackie spoke both Mandarin and English and was able to step in to help.

"Grandma Jackie came by several times and stayed with the family, soothing Bella and holding her as she walked up and down the aisle," Delta tweeted. "The new family was overjoyed at finding a new friend and exchanged contact info."

However, that flight back to the U.S. wasn’t the end of their friendship.

"They have kept in touch, so Bella invited Grandma Jackie to her 7th birthday, knowing this might be a long shot… but Grandma J always comes through," Delta tweeted.

The airline even posted a video of Bella discovering Jackie at her front door with a delighted squeal and a long hug at her birthday party.

"Not only did she show up, but she brought ingredients to make homemade dumplings so that Bella could have real Chinese food for her birthday," Delta wrote in the next tweet.

"The people you meet while traveling are often just as special as the destination," Delta added, ending the thread. "We’re thankful for employees like Jackie that go the extra mile to make some of the most difficult times a little easier."