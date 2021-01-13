United Airlines is first major carrier to earn 'hospital-grade' cleanliness certification from industry group

There’s no such thing as "too clean" nowadays during the onging coronavirus pandemic, and United Airlines is leading the way by providing a hospital-grade standard of cleanliness and safety.

The recognition, from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, was announced Tuesday, with United receiving the highest certification of "Diamond" from the APEX Health Safety audit.

The new, scientifically based certification was created to establish "a recognized, global standard for health and safety across the aviation industry."

United is the first of the four largest U.S. airlines to be certified at the Diamond level.

In judging the airline's "level," APEX and SimpliFlying judged the airline against a 58-point checklist on cleaning and safety, which included categories for testing, contact tracing, on-the-ground procedures, in-flight measures and strategic partnerships.

United’s hospital-grade cleanliness certification means the airline’s efforts were at least 200 points above the gold-standard baseline set by APEX and SimpliFlying.

"Since the start of this pandemic, United has been committed to pursuing industry leading safety measures to protect the wellbeing of our customers and employees," Sasha Johnson, United's vice president of corporate safety, said of the news.

"This recognition from APEX and SimpliFlying underscores that United will continue to innovate and raise the standard when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19."

APEX and SimpliFlying also cited United’s CleanPlus program, including partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Clorox, in recognizing the honor.

In other major travel news that will affect all carriers and passengers flying internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that all international airline passengers arriving in the U.S. must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before traveling stateside.