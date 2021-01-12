US to require negative COVID-19 test for all international travelers: report

All international airline passengers coming into the U.S. will be required by the government to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before taking flights to the country, a new report suggests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is slated to issue an order Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The order would probit anyone from flying into the country without a negative COVID-19 test result. The new regulation would go into effect on Jan. 26, sources told the Journal.

US TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST FROM UK TRAVELERS

The expected travel requirement, which could be announced Tuesday, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases following a more contagious strain of the new coronavirus originally discovered in the U.K. To thwart the spread, the Trump administration last month required all travelers flying out of the U.K. to show a negative test result before arriving in the states.

It's unclear at this time how airlines will be checking for negative test results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.