Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

News
Published

US to require negative COVID-19 test for all international travelers: report

CDC is slated to issue an order Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter say

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Countries ban UK travel amid mass panic over new coronavirus strainVideo

Countries ban UK travel amid mass panic over new coronavirus strain

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' with the latest developments.

All international airline passengers coming into the U.S. will be required by the government to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before taking flights to the country, a new report suggests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is slated to issue an order Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The order would probit anyone from flying into the country without a negative COVID-19 test result. The new regulation would go into effect on Jan. 26, sources told the Journal.

US TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST FROM UK TRAVELERS 

The expected travel requirement, which could be announced Tuesday, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases following a more contagious strain of the new coronavirus originally discovered in the U.K. To thwart the spread, the Trump administration last month required all travelers flying out of the U.K. to show a negative test result before arriving in the states. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear at this time how airlines will be checking for negative test results. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.