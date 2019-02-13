Dallas-area flights delayed after air traffic controllers forced to evacuate over reports of smoke at airport

Flights in the Dallas area were delayed Wednesday afternoon when air traffic controllers were forced to evacuate the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) after a report of smoke in the building.

JETSTAR PASSENGER ACCUSES AIRLINE OF 'SLUT SHAMING' HER FOR CROP TOP

Authorities are investigating the source of the smoke at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which FAA official Lynn Lunsford said was possibly from ongoing construction work.

A ground stop was put into place to help manage air traffic in the area. DFW TRACON manages airspace across most of North Texas, including at Dallas Love Field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Controllers from the TRACON room were relocated to the two control towers at DFW so limited service could resume at the two airports.