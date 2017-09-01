Dad's first-class picture with Nick Jonas goes viral

A dad who unwittingly sat next to boy band heartthrob Nick Jonas on a flight has gone viral after his daughter tweeted their adorable text exchange.

The father of University of South Florida student Deanna Hall was flying First Class with Delta Airlines when there was a lot of fuss surrounding the passenger sitting next to him. He texted his daughter to ask “Who is Nick Jonas?”

Not understanding her dad’s random pop-culture question, the text exchange started out very calmly.

“A famous singer,” Hall replied. “I love him. He was a part of the Jonas Brothers.”

When he replied that the pop star was sitting next to him, things escalated quickly.

“TAKE A PIC WITH HIM,” she screamed through the text.

“TELL HIM I LOVE HIM.”

Hall, who was a fan of the Jonas Brothers growing up, posted the text exchange on Twitter, along with her dad’s selfie with Jonas — and the internet loved it.

The tweet has been shared more than 49,000 times, liked more than 186,000 times and attracted several hundred comments at the time of writing.

And her dad was getting as much love as Nick Jonas himself.

“Your dad is so pure. I love this,” wrote one commenter.

“Your dad is so precious,” wrote another.

According to a later tweet, he did not get his daughter an autograph — but a picture is worth a thousand words.

This article originally appeared on News.com.au