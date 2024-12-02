Cyber Monday deals on travel gifts: See these practical picks

Make the most of Cyber Monday deals by scooping up gifts for the travelers in your life.

Items like jet-setting luggage and accessories could help alleviate some of the travel stress, and make a smooth start to any vacation or getaway.

HOT TRAVEL GIFTS FOR THE VACATIONER IN YOUR LIFE: TOP PICKS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

Below, see some picks — from functional carry-ons to soft wraps, tech and more.

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $221, awaytravel.com

This lightweight swivel suitcase is strategically sized to fit in the overhead bins of most major U.S. airlines.

The hard-shell case and "signature interior compression system" maximizes space for travelers to fit more than just the essentials in their carry-on, according to the product listing.

Consider gifting the bag as a splurge item for your family member who loves the occasional weekend getaway.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS SITTING IN THIS ROW MUST PASS CERTAIN REQUIREMENTS: WHAT TO KNOW

This Cyber Monday deal is 25% off.

J.Crew oversized cashmere wrap, $96.50, JCrew.com

This wrap couples as a blanket for those chilly flights and serves as a luxury item without totally breaking the bank.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS VISITING THIS VACATION SPOT WILL HAVE TO PAY A FEE JUST TO LEAVE THE ISLANDS

The cashmere scarf comes in multiple colors and stretches 79 inches in length and is 33 inches wide.

This deal is 51% off.

Apple Airtag, $24, Amazon

Apple’s Airtags have become hot among travelers, placing them in their checked luggage.

In November, Apple announced it will be partnering with airlines to create a link just for airline staff to help locate lost luggage, Fox News Digital reported.

This deal is 17% off.

BAGAIL 8 set packing cubes luggage packing organizers, $19.98, Amazon

These eight packing cubes are meant for maximizing space and organizing garments.

The cubes are water-repellent so they can protect clothes from liquid spills while in the air.

This deal is 42% off.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Mark & Graham Terminal 1 expandable travel tote, $139, markandgraham.com

This tote has an extendable six inches to add vertical space for bringing home all souvenirs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The bag has two top handles with a crossbody strap, which might make it easy to navigate through airports.

This deal is 30% off.

Anker 621 magnetic portable charger (MagGo), $29.99, Amazon

This wireless portable charger is compatible with almost all iPhones. Its slim size could make for a practical travel accessory that has the ability to slip into a bag pocket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The magnetic charger attaches to an iPhone, so travelers don't have to worry when it comes to remembering to pack charger cables.

This deal is 25% off.