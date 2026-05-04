Cruise ship passenger describes uncertainty after 3 deaths amid hantavirus probe

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A passenger aboard a cruise ship where three people have died is speaking out, describing fear and uncertainty as the vessel remains off the coast of Cape Verde and the cause of a suspected hantavirus outbreak remains under investigation.

"I am currently on board the m/v Hondius, and what’s happening right now is very real for all of us here," the passenger said. "We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines — we’re people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home."

"There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that’s the hardest part. All we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home," he added. "So if you’re seeing coverage about this, just remember that there are real people behind it and that this isn’t something happening somewhere far away. It’s happening to us right now."

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, while five additional suspected cases are pending. Of the six people affected, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.

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The vessel, m/v Hondius, remains off the coast of Cape Verde as authorities work to determine whether the cases are connected and when those requiring medical care will be allowed to disembark.

Oceanwide Expeditions, which operates the ship, released a timeline of the incident on Monday, showing the situation has unfolded over several weeks.

According to the company, a Dutch passenger died on April 11, though the cause of death could not be determined at the time. That individual was later disembarked on St. Helena on April 24.

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On April 27, the cruise line said the passenger’s wife, also Dutch, became ill during her return journey and later died. It has not been confirmed whether those deaths are connected to the current situation.

Also on April 27, another passenger became seriously ill and was medically evacuated to South Africa, where the individual remains in intensive care. A variant of hantavirus has been identified in that patient, who is of British nationality, the cruise line said.

A third passenger, who was German, died on May 2, though the cause has not yet been established.

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Two crew members on board — one British and one Dutch — are also experiencing acute respiratory symptoms and require urgent medical care, the company said.

At this time, hantavirus has not been confirmed in the two individuals still on board who need treatment, and officials have not established a link between the virus and the three deaths.

The ship remains at sea with 149 people on board, representing more than 20 nationalities, as medical evacuations and disembarkation require approval from local health authorities.

The company said it is working with local and international authorities, including the WHO, as it prepares for possible medical repatriation and next steps. Officials are also considering sailing the vessel to Las Palmas or Tenerife, where disembarkation and further medical screening could take place.

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"Strict precautionary measures are in process on board, including isolation measures, hygiene protocols and medical monitoring," the company said. "All passengers have been informed and are being supported."

"We are in close contact with those directly involved and their families, and are providing support where possible," the company added.